ADFAC to honor Capshaw during Bow Tie Gala

(Information from Oak Ridge Today) Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) is hosting its annual Bow Tie Gala on Saturday, November 9, at the Doubletree Hotel in Oak Ridge. This year’s honoree is celebrated local artist Bill Capshaw.

The Bow Tie award was established several years ago as a tribute to local historian Bill Wilcox. Each year’s honoree has exemplified the values of community and philanthropy that Wilcox demonstrated himself.

The purpose of the event is two-fold, according to organizers, one had being held to honor a cherished community leader, but also to raise much-needed funds for ADFAC’s long and short-term sustainability with proceeds partially benefiting ADFAC’s Bow Tie Endowment.

Past recipients of the award have included Ray Smith, Tim Myrick, Cande Seay, Bear Stephenson, Tom Row, Kathy Stimpson (posthumously), and Louise Mixon.

“ADFAC is excited to honor Bill Capshaw this year!” a press release said. “Capshaw, who grew up in Oak Ridge, has blessed the community with his many talents for decades. He has taught classes at the Oak Ridge Art Center since 1977, also serving on the Center’s Board of Directors and as Board president. He is a member of multiple arts and crafts guilds throughout the local area, and has impacted many lives with his love and enthusiasm for art. Bill has a long history of donating pieces of his pottery work to local nonprofit organizations for their fundraisers. ADFAC has been honored to receive several of these pieces over the years!”

This year’s event will take place Saturday, November 9, at the Doubletree Hotel in Oak Ridge. Elaine Graham will return as this year’s master of ceremonies, and local band favorite Boys Night Out will entertain attendees, the press release said. The fun evening will include dinner, cash bar, and live auction by Bear Stephenson and Elaine Graham.

For more information, or to purchase one of the few remaining tickets, call the ADFAC office at (865) 425-0256, extension 114.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) began in the mid-1980s as a local ecumenical effort to assist impoverished families. As the broad needs of the low-income community became evident, the faith-based collaborative moved to become a 501(c)(3) public charity in January 1987. Over the years, ADFAC has honored its roots by developing a broad variety of programs designed to meet unfilled needs in the community and currently answers over 6,000 requests for assistance each year, the press release said.