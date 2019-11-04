ACSD: Woman disrupts church service, gets tased

A woman was arrested after allegedly disrupting a church service in Briceville on Sunday evening.

Anderson County Deputy Adam Warren reported that he was dispatched to Laurel Branch Baptist Church at around 7 pm Sunday after several people called 911 to report a woman creating a disturbance during the service, yelling, cursing and picking up objects as if she was going to use them as weapons.

When Warren arrived, he reported seeing the woman on the stage in the auditorium, and parishioners telling him that in addition to yelling and cursing, that she had also thrown around songbooks, leading some to suggest she was under the influence of some sort of drug.

Warren waited at the back of the church until after the opening prayer had completed, and at the same time, the woman left the front of the church and began walking back toward his position. However, when she spotted Warren, she left through a side door, and proceeded to try and flee on foot.

She refused his commands to stop, even when threatened with a Taser, and when she turned around with one of her shoes in her hand as if she was going to attack the deputy, he fired the Taser, knocking her to the ground. She still continued to resist arrest, and Warren deployed the taser a second time, this time allowing her to be taken into custody.

The woman’s aunt, who was also at the service, told Deputy Warren that her niece was bipolar, but refuses to take her medication. Paramedics told Warren there was a fresh needle mark in her arm to indicate she had injected herself with something recently. She was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked on charges of public intoxication, disrupting a meeting, resisting arrest and simple assault. Due to the possibility this is a mental health issue, WYSH is choosing not to identify the woman.