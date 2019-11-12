ACSD investigating Sunday fire

A Sunday afternoon fire in the Marlow community is being investigated.

Anderson County Deputy Sergeant David Davis responded to a call of a residential fire on Batley Road Sunday afternoon and when he arrived, reported that the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene battling the blaze. A neighbor had spotted smoke and flames coming from the eaves of the house and called 911.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which left the house suffering from extensive water and smoke damage. While the fire is believed to have started in the attic of the hosue, the exact cause has not yet been determined. The Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is following up.

No injuries were reported.