ACSD investigating shooting in Andersonville

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning at a home in Andersonville.

At around 10 am Monday, deputies responded to a home in in the 200 block of Defoe Road on a report that a man had been shot. When Deputy Corporal Jonathan Acker arrived on the scene, he found 24-year-old Christian Dakota Bunch lying on the floor just inside the front door, bleeding from a wound to his left thigh. A woman was kneeling over Bunch and told Acker that the man had been shot. Acker and another deputy cleared the home to make sure that the shooter was not still in the house, and found only a woman later identified as Cierra Pyle asleep in the bedroom.

Acker went back to the front of the house, and after noticing a significant amount of blood coming from the wound, applied a tourniquet to Bunch’s thigh. Acker also reported that it appeared that Bunch was going into shock. Bunch was asked who shot him and he provided a name to Corporal Acker, adding that the suspect had stolen his gun after the incident. Paramedics from the Anderson County EMS arrived a short time later and transported Bunch by ambulance to UT Medical Center in Knoxville, where he underwent surgery.

Cierra Pyle was found to have warrants for her arrest in Anderson County, and was taken into custody without incident.

The case remains under investigation, and we will update you as more information becomes available.