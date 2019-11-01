Home / Local News / Acoustic sewer inspections resume in OR

Acoustic sewer inspections resume in OR

Jim Harris Local News

(ORPW press release) The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department continues to utilize state-of-the-art technology to perform inspections of the City’s sewer system. This project is scheduled to resume on Monday, November 4, and continue periodically over the next three to four months. 

During this time, work will be concentrated in the following areas: 

  • Fairbanks Road east to Melton Lake Drive
  • Oak Ridge Turnpike from Dalton Road to Clifton Circle
  • Warehouse Road to Cumberland View Drive

Residents will notice “Acoustic Sewer Inspection in Area” signage posted on main roads while crews are working in neighborhoods. 

The technology being used to inspect sewer lines employs a sonar machine that emits a repeating series of tones similar to a musical scale. In open areas, the tones can be heard over long distances. Tones emitted by the machine, while harmless, are low enough in frequency that nearby residents may be able to feel or hear them. 

Please note that all work is dependent on weather constraints and other factors. Questions about the project can be directed to the Public Works Department by phone at (865) 425-1875 or by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

