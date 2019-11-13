Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Office on Aging Thanksgiving Lunch Nov. 21

AC Office on Aging Thanksgiving Lunch Nov. 21

Jim Harris 38 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

The Anderson County Office on Aging’s Annual Thanksgiving Lunch will be held on Thursday, November 21st at the Senior Center located at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton. Since they typically serve lunch to about 250 to 280 senior citizens each year, they will once again be splitting the event into two shifts.

The first Thanksgiving Lunch session will be at 11:30 am Thursday, with the second shift at 1 pm.

In order to assure that they have enough food for all who will attend, the Office on Aging asks that you call the Center and let them know which of those times you will be joining them.

The phone number is 865-457-3259.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO: Third suspect arrested in thefts

Following up on the recovery of a large amount of stolen goods in Campbell County …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.