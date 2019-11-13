AC Office on Aging Thanksgiving Lunch Nov. 21

The Anderson County Office on Aging’s Annual Thanksgiving Lunch will be held on Thursday, November 21st at the Senior Center located at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton. Since they typically serve lunch to about 250 to 280 senior citizens each year, they will once again be splitting the event into two shifts.

The first Thanksgiving Lunch session will be at 11:30 am Thursday, with the second shift at 1 pm.

In order to assure that they have enough food for all who will attend, the Office on Aging asks that you call the Center and let them know which of those times you will be joining them.

The phone number is 865-457-3259.