72-year-old woman charged with stabbing husband in murder attempt

A 72-year-old woman remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail this morning (Monday, November 18th) after Sheriff’s deputies say she tried to murder her husband.

Deputy Kory Blevins reported that he was sent to a home on Dutch Valley Road shortly before 6 pm Friday on a report of a stabbing. When he arrived, he reported that the victim, Harold Duncan, came out of the house and met him on the porch holding a blood-soaked towel to his chest. He told Blevins that his wife had stabbed him in the chest with a knife from a set in the kitchen while he napped in his recliner. He was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment of his wound, which Blevins described as appearing to be “life-threatening due to the location of the injury and the quantity of blood that covered Harold’s chest and torso.”

When interviewed at the scene by Blevins, Pecola Duncan appeared to be in a “cheerful mood and seemed unfazed by what she had done.” After being read her Miranda rights, Pecola Duncan told deputies that she had stabbed Harold after he had attacked her and dragged her down the hallway. Blevins noted that the runner in the hallway appeared undisturbed and Pecola said that she had rearranged it before the deputies arrived. Blevins’ report indicates that he did not spot any visible injuries or other signs of distress from Mrs. Duncan, who directed him toward the kitchen and the weapon used in the attack. The knife from a set in the kitchen was taken as evidence.

Just prior to being taken to jail, according to the arrest report, she asked Deputy Blevins if her husband had died, and before he could answer, reportedly said, “I hope he did.”

Pecola Duncan was taken to the jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 4th.