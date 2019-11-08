Jim Harris 16 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

(AC Health Department press release) The Anderson County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “FightFluTN” vaccination event November 19.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others from the flu and help keep our community healthy,” said Anderson County Health Department Director Charles Turner. ” The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Anderson County who has not received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”

The Anderson County Health Department will provide flu shots November 19 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Clinton Community Center from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please follow the signs at the community center for entry to the clinic.

Seasonal influenza activity is spreading in Anderson County and across Tennessee and is expected to continue for months, so it’s important for anyone over six months of age who has not received flu shot this flu season to get one now. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.

For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Anderson County Health Department at 865-425-8800 or visit www.tn.gov/health/fightflu.

