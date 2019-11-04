Dragons close out season on high note, dominate Beavers, 37-13

The Clinton Dragons may not be headed to the playoffs, but they will head into the offseason on a two-game winning streak after a dominant, 37-13 victory over the Karns Beavers on Senior Night.
Evan Winchester eclipsed to 1000-yard total offense mark for the season on a night where he threw a touchdown pass on a trick play in the first quarter, ran for another touchdown and exploded for an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The Dragons held a commanding 321 to 178 advantage in total offense, showing excellenat balance with 167 yards rushing and 154 through the air.
Clinton led 28-7 at halftime, their largest lead of the season, and scored more points in the first half than they had in any single game this season. Friday also marked the first time CHS had scored in the first quarter of any game this season.
Trace Thackerson scored twice on the ground, and Connor Moody caught the Winchester TD pass to cap the game’s opening drive. The defense also recorded a safety and forced two Beaver turnovers.
Box score by Dan McWilliams
Karns 7- 0-6-0—13
Clinton 13-15-0-9—37
Scoring
Clinton—Connor Moody 35 pass from Evan Winchester (run failed), 9:15, 1st
Karns—De’Sean Bishop 7 run (Matthew Brummett kick), 6:18, 1st
Clinton—Trace Thackerson 3 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 3:20, 1st
Clinton—Winchester 12 run (Thackerson run), 6:10, 2nd
Clinton—Winchester 80 punt return (Grumbach kick), 1:54, 2nd
Karns—Bishop 2 run (kick failed), 2:46, 3rd
Clinton—Safety, Brummett tackled in end zone, 8:39, 4th
Clinton—Thackerson 1 run (Grumbach kick), 7:34, 4th
Team stats
First downs: Clinton 17, Karns 15
Rushes-yards: Clinton 30-167, Karns 37-143
Passing yards: Clinton 154, Karns 35
Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 7-11-1, Karns 8-17-2
Total plays-yards: Clinton 41-321, Karns 54-178
Punts-avg: Clinton 1-40.0, Karns 1-32.0
Return yardage: Clinton 134, Karns 41
Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Karns 0-0
Penalties-yards: Clinton 15-136, Karns 11-69
Fumbles-lost: Clinton 0-0, Karns 4-0
Time of possession: Clinton 22:28, Karns 25:32
Time of game: 2 hours, 34 minutes
Individual stats
Rushes – yards…Clinton: Eli DeShomme 4-36, Blake Cooper 7-35, Thackerson 8-35 (2 TDs), Moody 5-29, Edwin Resendiz 2-18, Winchester 2-12 (TD), Josh Graham 2-2; Karns: Bishop 32-160 (2 TDs), Jalen Tucker 3-3, Riley Keegan 1-minus 7, Team 1-minus 13
Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Thackerson 6-10-1 119, Winchester 1-1-0 35 (TD); Karns: Tucker 6-11-1 24, Keegan 2-6-1 11
Receptions – yards…Clinton: Moody 3-59 (TD), Resendiz 2-60, Winchester 2-35; Karns: Trey Hawkins 6-40, Austin Samples 1-minus 2, Bishop 1-minus 3
Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 1-40-40.0; Karns: Brummett 1-32-32.0
Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Winchester 1-16, Resendiz 1-8, Andrew Meier 1-6; Karns: Adarrion Patton 1-21, Samples 2-10
Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Winchester 1-80 (TD); Karns: none
Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: J. Graham 1-24, Will Briggs 1-0; Karns: Hawkins 1-10
Fumble recoveries…(none for either team)
Sacks – yards…(none for either team)