3 area counties receive state grants for rural workforce development

(TDLWD press release) The state of Tennessee will use millions of dollars in grant money to help 38 distressed and at-risk counties across Tennessee bolster workforce development efforts. The funding was approved by the Tennessee Workforce Development Board and aligns with Governor Bill Lee’s rural initiatives.

The Rural Initiative Funding Opportunity Announcement (RIFOA) has made $3 million in funding available to local workforce development boards to support workforce expansion efforts in the targeted counties.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) accepted grant applications from the counties and determined the amount of funding each recipient would receive. The state’s 15 distressed counties will split $2.1 million of the $3 million in grant money, with the remaining $900,000 divided among 23 counties deemed at-risk by the state.

Locally, Morgan County was identified as a “distressed” county, and will receive $131, 501 for Work-Based Learning, Rural Transportation and Re-Entry for Justice-Involved Individuals (JLL).

Campbell and Union Counties were both identified as “at risk,” and will receive $37,109 and $38,911, respectively for Work-Based Learning, Rural Transportation and Re-Entry for JLL.

“In alignment with the Governor Lee’s priorities for Tennessee, we are excited to be able to make these funds available,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “These grant dollars will foster the opportunity to develop and maintain a qualified workforce in the places where it is needed most.”

Each county will receive funding for specific programs local leaders feel can help address crucial workforce development needs in their areas.

“The members of the Tennessee Workforce Development Board want to do everything we can to give the residents in our rural communities the skills that will allow them to help themselves to better job opportunities,” said board chairman Tim Berry. “These grants should provide new resources to which they may not otherwise have access, and provide them another step upward in their livelihoods.”

Tennessee’s distressed and at-risk counties face workforce challenges that do not exist in the state’s urban and metropolitan areas. Often, local leaders in rural counties are forced to navigate workforce obstacles such as geography, demography and high demand for employees, but a low supply of a qualified workforce.

Programs funded by these grants will create greater opportunities for residents in these counties to take part in skills training in high-demand growth sectors.

Money for the RIFOA comes from the Governor’s reserve of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity (WIOA) funds. TDLWD will provide additional program guidance to the local workforce development boards which receive funding.

Distressed

Area County Amount Funded Proposal East Morgan

Scott

Cocke $131, 501

$150,451

$143,560 Work-Based Learning, Rural Transportation and Re-Entry for JLL Greater Memphis Lauderdale $132,649 Proposal Pending Northeast Hancock $147,579 Re-Entry, Customer Service Training, OSHA 10 Training, IWT in LEAN Northwest Lake $171,698 JLL Southeast Grundy

Bledsoe $163,658

$118,867 OJT, IWT-Skill Up Program Southern Middle Wayne

Perry $112,551

$168,867 Work-Based Learning, Rural Transportation and Re-Entry for JLL Southwest Hardeman

McNairy $121,739

$124,036 JLL, CPT Upper Cumberland Jackson

Clay

Fentress $128,055

$152,748

$132,075 Youth Initiative (Rural Graduation Initiative), JLL

At-Risk

Area County Amount Funded Proposal East Monroe

Campbell

Union

Claiborne

Grainger $36,749

$37,109

$38,911

$40,352

$33,686 Work-Based Learning, Rural Transportation and Re-Entry for JLL Northeast Hawkins

Unicoi

Carter

Johnson $34,767

$36,208

$44,135

$45,576 Re-Entry, OSHA 10, CPT and Certification, Work-Based Learning (Hawkins Co.)

Re-Entry, Industry Specific Chemistry Cohort, CPT and Certification, Work-Based Learning (Unicoi Co.)

Re-Entry, CTE, CPT, and Certification, Work-Based Learning (Carter Co.)

Re-Entry, CTE, CPT, and Certification, Work-Based Learning (Johnson Co.) Northern Middle Houston $30,804 Certified Production Technician, Bridge to Work Northwest Obion

Weakley

Carroll

Benton $41,433

$36,929

$35,668

$40,172 JLL, RAMP Southeast Rhea

Meigs $39,451

$29,903 OJT, IWT-Skill Up Program Southern Middle Lewis $39,811 Work-Based Learning, Rural Transportation and Re-Entry for JLL Southwest Haywood

Henderson

Hardin

Decatur $34,407

$35,128

$38,730

$40,712 JLL, CPT Upper Cumberland Warren

Van Buren $38,911

$35,128 Youth Initiative (Rural Graduation Initiative), JLL

Legend

Acronym Description JLL Justice-Involved Individuals IWT in Lean Incumbent Worker Training IWT – Skill Up Program (Incumbent Worker Training) CPT Certified Production Technician CTE Career Technical Education RAMP Re-Entry Advanced Manufacturing Program