1 killed, 2 injured in Norris Freeway crash

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 35 Views

A woman was killed and two other people injured in a two-car collision on Norris Freeway in Anderson County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the accident happened at around 2:30 pm when a northbound Ford Focus driven by 28-year-old Kala Lamb of Knoxville crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Jeep headed south driven by a 67-year-old woman. The THP says that the driver of the car that crossed the line was not wearing her seat belt, and she was ejected and died at the scene.

Her passenger, a 30-year-old man, and the driver of the Jeep were both taken to area hospitals for treatment of what were described as serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while the wreck was investigated and the scene cleared. In addition to the THP, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

