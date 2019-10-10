Home / Featured / Yager to be honored at RSCC Friday

Yager to be honored at RSCC Friday

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Roane State Community College will honor State Senator Ken Yager on Friday morning in Harriman.

In honor of Senator Ken Yager, Roane State is renaming the 41-year-old Technology Building the Yager Building. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Octobner 11th at 10 am on Roane State’s main campus in Harriman.

According to an RSCC press release, Yager’s longtime association with Roane State includes service as an adjunct instructor, assistant professor, Dean of Business and Technology, and program director of paralegal studies.

As a state lawmaker, Yager advocated for more than $16 million in state funding, including recent improvements, for Roane State’s Henry/Stafford East Tennessee Agricultural Exposition Center.

He also played a key role in securing a science lab wing for Roane State’s Campbell County Higher Education Center and sponsored the legislation to create the Middle College scholarship program, which has funded scholarships for more than 223 students in his service area.

In addition, the release states that he founded and sustains the Malinda Raby Yager Scholarship, awarded annually to a Roane County graduate of Oliver Springs High School.

The dedication will take place outside the second floor entrance of the building, in front of the library. The reception will follow immediately after the dedication in the Yager Building lobby. If it rains, the event will be moved indoors. 

Speakers will include RSCC President Dr. Chris Whaley, RSCC Chancellor Flora Tydings, the Honorable James M. Henry, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, and Senator Yager himself.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘I Have a Voice: Tennessee’s African-American Musical Heritage,’ at GMCC

A special exhibit will be at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum through November …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.