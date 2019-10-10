Yager to be honored at RSCC Friday

Roane State Community College will honor State Senator Ken Yager on Friday morning in Harriman.

In honor of Senator Ken Yager, Roane State is renaming the 41-year-old Technology Building the Yager Building. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Octobner 11th at 10 am on Roane State’s main campus in Harriman.

According to an RSCC press release, Yager’s longtime association with Roane State includes service as an adjunct instructor, assistant professor, Dean of Business and Technology, and program director of paralegal studies.

As a state lawmaker, Yager advocated for more than $16 million in state funding, including recent improvements, for Roane State’s Henry/Stafford East Tennessee Agricultural Exposition Center.

He also played a key role in securing a science lab wing for Roane State’s Campbell County Higher Education Center and sponsored the legislation to create the Middle College scholarship program, which has funded scholarships for more than 223 students in his service area.

In addition, the release states that he founded and sustains the Malinda Raby Yager Scholarship, awarded annually to a Roane County graduate of Oliver Springs High School.

The dedication will take place outside the second floor entrance of the building, in front of the library. The reception will follow immediately after the dedication in the Yager Building lobby. If it rains, the event will be moved indoors.

Speakers will include RSCC President Dr. Chris Whaley, RSCC Chancellor Flora Tydings, the Honorable James M. Henry, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, and Senator Yager himself.