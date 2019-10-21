Home / Local Sports / XFS: Jones nabs first series win in Kansas

XFS: Jones nabs first series win in Kansas

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Local Sports

(MRN) Brandon Jones scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

Jones took advantage of a late race incident between Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe to take the lead and hold on for the win.

“I knew this was gonna happen, we’d get knocked out of the playoffs and come here with a shot to win. I’m super excited, man,” Jones said. “This team has been through hell and back with me for a couple of years now.”

Tyler Reddick, Briscoe, Michael Annett and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top five.

Jeremy Clements, Justin Haley, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Sieg and Ross Chastain completed the first 10 finishers.

There was a scuffle between Reddick and Cole Custer on pit road after the race. The two confronted one another and the incident escalated when other crew members jumped into the fray.

Bell and Briscoe were battling for the top spot until they came up on the lapped car of Garrett Smithley. The duo had nowhere to go with the slower car of Smithley blocking their paths causing them to spin and make contact.

While Briscoe recovered to finish third Bell was relegated to a 12th-place finish.

Bell and Custer won the first two stages of the race.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action on Saturday, November 2 at Texas Motor Speedway.

For more on Saturday’s race, visit www.mrn.com.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led
1 2 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 45 Running 10
2 4 2 Tyler Reddick (P) Chevrolet 200 50 Running 0
3 11 98 Chase Briscoe # (P) Ford 200 44 Running 33
4 38 1 Michael Annett (P) Chevrolet 200 38 Running 3
5 7 7 Justin Allgaier (P) Chevrolet 200 45 Running 0
6 6 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 200 31 Running 0
7 12 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 200 31 Running 0
8 15 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 200 31 Running 0
9 13 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 28 Running 0
10 9 10 Ross Chastain(i) Chevrolet 200 0 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 30: Kansas

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points Leader Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points
1 Christopher Bell (P) 30 0 3106 0 0 7 18 62
2 Cole Custer (P) 30 0 3095 -11 11 7 8 50
3 Tyler Reddick (P) 30 0 3094 -12 1 5 4 44
4 Justin Allgaier (P) 30 1 3059 -47 35 0 7 14
5 Chase Briscoe # (P) 30 1 3057 -49 2 1 3 13
6 Michael Annett (P) 30 1 3047 -59 10 1 1 9
7 Noah Gragson # (P) 30 1 3042 -64 5 0 1 5
8 Austin Cindric (P) 30 -4 3029 -77 13 2 1 17

