XFS: Custer wins for 7th time this season; four eliminated from playoffs

(MRN) Cole Custer captured his seventh win of the season in his 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series start when he took the checkered flag in Saturday’s Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Custer tied Christopher Bell for the series high in wins and moves to the next round of the Xfinity Series Playoffs with the victory. He led 31 laps on his way to Victory Lane. He was one of three cars that had yet to pit when a caution came out on Lap 177.

“We didn’t have the track position all day,” Custer said after his win. “I’ve wanted to win here so bad for so long, just to win a gold monster is unbelievable…Everybody in the shop, (crew chief) Mike (Shiplett) made a great pit call, I can’t believe it turned out that way.”

Justin Allgaier, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.

Michael Annett, Noah Gragson, John Hunter Nemechek, Zane Smith and Ryan Sieg completed the first 10 finishers.

A quartet of drivers were eliminated from the Playoffs as Brandon Jones, Nemechek, Sieg and Haley failed to advance.

The eight drivers that move on to the next round that begins at Kansas Speedway in two weeks are Bell, Briscoe, Cindric, Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Gragson and Annett.

Allgaier won the first two stages of the race.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 3 00 Cole Custer (P) Ford 200 55 Running 31 2 8 7 Justin Allgaier (P) Chevrolet 200 55 Running 67 3 2 22 Austin Cindric (P) Ford 200 51 Running 29 4 11 11 Justin Haley # (P) Chevrolet 200 42 Running 0 5 1 98 Chase Briscoe # (P) Ford 200 44 Running 71 6 16 1 Michael Annett (P) Chevrolet 200 34 Running 1 7 7 9 Noah Gragson # (P) Chevrolet 200 42 Running 0 8 17 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 199 35 Running 0 9 10 8 Zane Smith Chevrolet 199 40 Running 0 10 15 39 Ryan Sieg (P) Chevrolet 199 31 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 29: Dover

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Christopher Bell (P) 29 0 3062 0 0 7 17 62 2 Cole Custer (P) 29 0 3050 -12 12 7 7 50 3 Tyler Reddick (P) 29 0 3044 -18 6 5 4 44 4 Austin Cindric (P) 29 0 3017 -45 27 2 1 17 5 Justin Allgaier (P) 29 0 3014 -48 3 0 7 14 6 Chase Briscoe # (P) 29 0 3013 -49 1 1 3 13 7 Michael Annett (P) 29 1 3009 -53 4 1 1 9 8 Noah Gragson # (P) 29 -1 3005 -57 4 0 1 5