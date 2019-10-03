Wynn Elementary principal placed on leave after charges

The principal of Wynn Elementary School in Campbell County is on unpaid administrative leave after she was charged Wednesday with several crimes related to an incident that occurred in mid-September.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Duff community on a report of an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road with a handgun on September 12th. Bystanders, according to a press release, retrieved the pistol before deputies arrived. When deputies did get there, they found Dr. Krissy Lynn Cobb lying on a gravel road and described her as “intoxicated.”

Cobb told deputies that her husband had forced her to “smoke something, drink something, and that he had also assaulted her,” according to the press release. She also told deputies that he was driving an ATV, armed with a handgun and looking for her.

She was taken to the Jellico Hospital for evaluation and while speaking with investigators, repeated her allegation that her husband had struck her, forced her to smoke and drink “an unknown substance,” and held her at gunpoint. Deputies reported that Cobb had told them she had gone for a walk armed with the pistol for “health reasons,” but was “unable to give details of the assault to deputies or investigators, and would only state that her husband had committed the assault.”

Investigators spoke with her husband, who denied the allegations and provided a witness who corroborated his whereabouts during the alleged assault, and then spoke with Mrs. Cobb again after she was released from the hospital. During the follow-up interview, she told deputies that she had not been attacked by her husband and then gave what the CCSO describes as “multiple false statements.”

The investigation determined that the alleged assault “could not have feasibly occurred” the way it was described to them.

Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Cobb surrendered to authorities on charges of public intoxication, filing a false police report, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and littering. She was booked into the county jail and released a short time later after posting a $5000 bond.

She has been placed on unpaid administrative leave by the Campbell County Schools, pending the outcome of the matter.