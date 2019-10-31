Home / Local News / Water back on in Oak Ridge

Water back on in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris Local News

Officials in Oak Ridge announced Wednesday afternoon that water had been restored to homes and businesses in the city after several water main breaks caused problems throughout the day.

The City’s Public Works Department had several crews working to repair four breaks that occurred overnight, starting at approximately 3 a.m. 

In addition, a scheduled repair was made on a 14-inch diameter transmission line located at the intersection of West Outer Drive and North Illinois Avenue.

Causes for the breaks remain officially undetermined, but city officials said that it is not uncommon for water main breaks to occur with steady rains after a prolonged period of drought due to the shifting of soils.

