Volunteers needed for Secret City Half Marathon, 5K

(Explore Oak Ridge) The 11th Annual
Secret City Half Marathon and 5K is November 16th. This race attracts
about 785 participants each year. The goal this year is to reach
850. It takes many volunteers to keep the race
successful. If you are interested in volunteering at the
marathon, please contact: hannah@oakridgevisitor.com
If you are interested in running in either the half marathon or
the 5K, there is still time to sign-up.
Visit
https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=16707&eventId=291207 for more information.
