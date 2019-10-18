Volunteers needed for Secret City Half Marathon, 5K

(Explore Oak Ridge) The 11th Annual Secret City Half Marathon and 5K is November 16th. This race attracts about 785 participants each year. The goal this year is to reach 850. It takes many volunteers to keep the race successful. If you are interested in volunteering at the marathon, please contact: hannah@oakridgevisitor.com If you are interested in running in either the half marathon or the 5K, there is still time to sign-up. Visit

https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=16707&eventId=291207 for more information.

