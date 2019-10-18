Home / Community Bulletin Board / Volunteers needed for Secret City Half Marathon, 5K

Volunteers needed for Secret City Half Marathon, 5K

Jim Harris 13 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

(Explore Oak Ridge) The 11th Annual Secret City Half Marathon and 5K is November 16th. This race attracts about 785 participants each year. The goal this year is to reach 850.  It takes many volunteers to keep the race successful.  If you are interested in volunteering at the marathon, please contact: hannah@oakridgevisitor.com If you are interested in running in either the half marathon or the 5K, there is still time to sign-up. Visit 
https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=16707&eventId=291207 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Norris Lions Club Turkey Shoot returns in November

The Norris Lions annual Turkey Shoot will be held beginning Saturday, November 2nd and continuing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.