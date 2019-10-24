Viral social media post helps Jacksboro ES food pantry

A Facebook post in Jacksboro is garnering national attention.

In early October, Jacksboro Elementary teacher Brooke Goins was helping her students with a math worksheet when a student asked when the “food lady” was coming back. The “food lady” is a woman with a local church who delivers bags of food to students in need.

Since it was a short week that week, and she knew the food wasn’t coming, she texted her friends and let them know she was going to Walmart. They immediately chipped in and helped her buy the student Spaghetti-Os, applesauce, Slim Jims and other snacks.

Goins then posted the story on her Facebook page to thank the school for coming together to make sure her student didn’t go hungry.

However, the post went much farther than just East Tennessee, attracting the attention of people as far away as New York, California and Washington, resulting in over250 boxes of food and shelving, and donations of over $1,000.

As of yesterday, it had more than 40,000 shares.

The post caught the attention of superstar entertainer Jennifer Lopez and her fiancee, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, who recently became part owners of a company specializing in frozen meals.

The couple sent the school a year’s supply of food from the company and even Facetimed the teachers and students to share the news with them.

The response to the initial post, and the resulting donations allowed the school to start a food pantry called the Eagle Market. Teachers say that they have received so many donations that they had to move the food pantry from a storage closet to full classroom.

“To those that have supported our school and community, whether it be through donations or volunteering, you have touched our hearts. For all you have done for our students, we will forever be grateful,” Jacksboro Elementary School posted in response.