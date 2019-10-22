Home / Obituaries / Venia Clark Burchfield, age 87 of Briceville

Venia Clark Burchfield, age 87 of Briceville

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Venia Clark Burchfield, age 87 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 22, 1932 in Soddy Daisy, TN to the late Louis and Virgie Simmons Clark. Venia was a member of the Grave Hill Baptist Church.  She loved taking care of, feeding and watching birds. Venia also enjoyed gardening.  She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dewey Lee Burchfield.

Survivors:

Sons                                        Tommy Burchfield & Debbie                         Wartburg

                                                Tex Burchfield & Brenda                               LaFollette

                                                Kenneth Burchfield                                        Briceville

                                                Clyde Burchfield                                             Briceville

Daughters                               Connie Burchfield                                          Briceville

                                                Carolyn Carrol & David                                 Devonia

Linda Burchfield                                             Clinton

Joyce Golden & Don                                     Clinton

Patsy Braden & Donnie                                 Briceville

Pauline Braden & Edward                             Briceville

Susan Phillips & Sherman                            Clinton

Grandchildren                         Rhonda, Louis, Laura, Lizabeth, Scottie, Olivia, Dewey, Joshua, Samson, Justin, Jeremy, Hannah, Amanda                                      

Many Great Grandchildren, Family, and Friends

The family would life to extend a special thanks to Dr. William Bingham and the nurses of Covenant Hospice for being so compassionate.                                                

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Dean Byrge officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Seiber Cemetery in Briceville, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Venia’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Cole Mikeal Partin,13

Our beloved son Cole Mikeal Partin,13, took his own life on October 9, 2019 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.