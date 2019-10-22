Venia Clark Burchfield, age 87 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 22, 1932 in Soddy Daisy, TN to the late Louis and Virgie Simmons Clark. Venia was a member of the Grave Hill Baptist Church. She loved taking care of, feeding and watching birds. Venia also enjoyed gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dewey Lee Burchfield.
Survivors:
Sons Tommy Burchfield & Debbie Wartburg
Tex Burchfield & Brenda LaFollette
Kenneth Burchfield Briceville
Clyde Burchfield Briceville
Daughters Connie Burchfield Briceville
Carolyn Carrol & David Devonia
Linda Burchfield Clinton
Joyce Golden & Don Clinton
Patsy Braden & Donnie Briceville
Pauline Braden & Edward Briceville
Susan Phillips & Sherman Clinton
Grandchildren Rhonda, Louis, Laura, Lizabeth, Scottie, Olivia, Dewey, Joshua, Samson, Justin, Jeremy, Hannah, Amanda
Many Great Grandchildren, Family, and Friends
The family would life to extend a special thanks to Dr. William Bingham and the nurses of Covenant Hospice for being so compassionate.
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Dean Byrge officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Seiber Cemetery in Briceville, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.
You may also view Venia’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.