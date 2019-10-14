UT Arboretum Fall Plant Sale Saturday

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s Fall Plant Sale will be held Saturday at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge.

The sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the UT Arboretum, which is at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

East Fork Nursery, Riverdale Nursery, and Tennessee Naturescapes, as well as the UT Arboretum Society, will be offering quality plants at this sale. Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

Dr. Will Witte, the Society’s “Answer Man,” will be there to answer all of your plant questions, and for refreshments, Dano’s Hot Dogs will be back with his popular dogs, burgers, and lemonade.

Proceeds from this sale and other Society events go to support the University of Tennessee Arboretum in Oak Ridge.

To learn more about this sale or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org or call (865) 483-7277.