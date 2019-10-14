Home / Community Bulletin Board / UT Arboretum Fall Plant Sale Saturday

UT Arboretum Fall Plant Sale Saturday

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s Fall Plant Sale will be held Saturday at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge.

The sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the UT Arboretum, which is at 901 South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

East Fork Nursery, Riverdale Nursery, and Tennessee Naturescapes, as well as the UT Arboretum Society, will be offering quality plants at this sale. Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

Dr. Will Witte, the Society’s “Answer Man,” will be there to answer all of your plant questions, and for refreshments, Dano’s Hot Dogs will be back with his popular dogs, burgers, and lemonade.

Proceeds from this sale and other Society events go to support the University of Tennessee Arboretum in Oak Ridge.

To learn more about this sale or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org or call (865) 483-7277.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Library Board meets Thursday

The regular monthly meeting of the Anderson County Public Library Board will be held at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.