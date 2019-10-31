Update: CCSO says no validity to threat against schools

On Wednesday, detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on their investigation into what they call the “potential situation directed at Campbell County High School.”

In a press release posted to the department’s Facebook page, investigators say that since receiving word of a so-far-unidentified threat, they have reviewed several hours of surveillance footage, interviewed numerous individuals and followed up on leads provided by the community. The release states that “this process has not produced any validity to this threat.”

The CCSO says they will continue to investigate until they determine who was responsible for the unspecified threat.

During the course of their investigation at the high school, detectives say they were made aware of an allegation that a student had a firearm on school grounds, but “quickly determined” that the information that had been provided by two juveniles at the school was, in fact, false. Both were charged with filing a false police report and disorderly conduct.

In another incident, a juvenile at Elk Valley Elementary School attempted to make a threat similar to the one made to the high school. Without going into specifics, investigators say that the juvenile used the same wording and tone in the threat. That juvenile was detained and charged with filing a false police report and with vandalism.

Sheriff Robbie Goins said in the release that his office takes any threat toward the public seriously, especially when children are the targets. He also praised the efforts of the county’s School Resource Officer program, which he called “an important partnership between educators and law enforcement.”