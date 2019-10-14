Home / Community Bulletin Board / TWRA hunts, scout days to close some OR trails

(Oak Ridge press release) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has scheduled two scout days and three quota hunts on the Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area this fall. The Gallaher Bend Greenway, North Boundary Greenway, Haw Ridge Park, and the section of Melton Lake Greenway adjacent to Haw Ridge Park will be closed on the scout and quota hunt days. 

The hunts, which are open only to those with a valid TWRA quota permit, will take place on the following weekends: 

  • November 2 – 3 (Saturday & Sunday)
  • November 9 – 10 (Saturday & Sunday)
  • December 7 – 8 (Saturday & Sunday)

Additionally, these areas will be closed for scout days on Saturday, October 26, and Saturday, November 30. Anyone who does not possess a quota hunt permit is asked to stay out of these areas on the hunt dates and from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on scout dates. 

Signs will be posted in the affected areas to notify the public of the closures. 

For additional information, contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or the TWRA Region IV Office at (423) 587-7037.

