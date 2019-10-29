Two Trunk-or-Treats moved due to rain

With inclement weather in the form of rain expected in the area for Halloween this Thursday, two area Trunk-or-Treat events in Campbell County have been postponed.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat will now be held on Friday, November 1st from 5 to 8 pm at the Sheriff’s Office in Jacksboro.

The city of LaFollette’s Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Friday from 6 to 9 pm in the municipal parking lot behind the police station on South Tennessee Avenue.

As we learn of any more postponements, we will pass them along to you.