Home / Community Bulletin Board / Two Trunk-or-Treats moved due to rain

Two Trunk-or-Treats moved due to rain

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 5 Views

With inclement weather in the form of rain expected in the area for Halloween this Thursday, two area Trunk-or-Treat events in Campbell County have been postponed.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat will now be held on Friday, November 1st from 5 to 8 pm at the Sheriff’s Office in Jacksboro.

The city of LaFollette’s Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Friday from 6 to 9 pm in the municipal parking lot behind the police station on South Tennessee Avenue.

As we learn of any more postponements, we will pass them along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Child Advocacy Center holding sporting clays fundraiser

Everyone is invited to take part in “Pulling for Kids,” the first sporting clays fundraiser …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.