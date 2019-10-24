Home / Local News / Two charged with starving woman to death

Jim Harris 6 mins ago

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that two people, including the victim’s daughter, have been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman died of starvation.

48-year-old Christopher Kennedy and 48-year-old Evelyn Kennedy were arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree murder in the death of Betty Crews earlier this year.

Evelyn was the daughter of the victim. 

According to authorities, the pair took Crews to the hospital earlier this year, and the Sheriff’s Office and Adult Protective Services were notified and began investigating after hospital staff noticed she was very malnourished.

She was transferred to a nursing home where she later died, and authorities said the autopsy showed she died of starvation.

Both suspects were indicted by a Roane County Grand Jury for murder this week and arrested Wednesday.

