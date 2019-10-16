Home / Local News / TVA urges caution during Norris Lake transmission line work

TVA urges caution during Norris Lake transmission line work

TVA has issued a water traffic caution during transmission line work on the Norris-McCreary fiber line at multiple locations crossing Norris Lake.

According to the announcement posted last week on the TVA website, crews will be working on the transmission line beginning 7 am each day beginning today (Wednesday, Oct. 16) through Sunday, Oct. 20. Water crossings include the area near and upstream of Twin Cove Marina. Crews will be working crossings in inlets near the state boat ramp just north of Norris Dam State Park and near Mountain Lake Marina.

Watercraft operators should avoid the area or take extra precautions, according to the announcement. Safety boats will be in place, so everyone in the area should heed warnings of the safety patrol boats and personnel that will be on patrol in the area. Marine channels 13, 16 and 81 will be monitored by the safety boats, according to TVA.

