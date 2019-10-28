Home / Community Bulletin Board / Trunk or Treats set in Campbell County

Jim Harris

Halloween is fast approaching, and several Trunk-or-Treats have been set for this Thursday.

The town of Caryville will host a Trunk or Treat on the ballfield across from Scottie’s Restaurant on Thursday from 5 to 8 pm.

There will be a Trunk or Treat at the Campbell County Highway Department from 5 to 8 pm.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will host a Trunk or Treat in its parking lot between 5:30 and 8 pm. If you are interested in setting up at the Sheriff’s Office to hand out candy, please call the CCSO at 423-562-7446.

