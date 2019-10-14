Home / Obituaries / Trelis “Faye” Stephens, age 85 of Clinton

Trelis “Faye” Stephens, age 85 of Clinton

Trelis “Faye” Stephens, age 85 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence.  She was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved painting, cooking, working with horses but most of all spending time with her family.  She always enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family. Trelis was the rock of her family and will be remembered for her loving heart and generosity.   She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Thomas Lester Stephens; parents, Mark and Lydia Byrd; son, Edward McCoy; 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

She is survived by:

Children, Ronnie McCoy of Clinton, Roseanna Williams of Oak Ridge, James Stephens & wife Suzanne of Nashville; Robert Stephens of Oak Ridge; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; caregiver, Lisa York; numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

