Home / Featured / THP: Harriman man killed in Monday accident

THP: Harriman man killed in Monday accident

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

A 44-year-old Harriman man died in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Monday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jason Goode had been driving east on Montgomery Road at around 8 pm Monday when his Mazda pickup ran off the right side of the roadway. Goode re-entered the roadway and overcorrected, according to the report, causing the pickup to veer across both lanes of travel before colliding with a tree.

The report indicates that Goode had not been wearing his seat belt and the trooper indicated that had he been, it might have changed the outcome of the crash. Trooper Mark Chitwood also reported that Goode had been drinking prior to the accident and ordered the standard blood tests.

No other vehicles were involved, and Goode was the only occupant of the pickup.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton announces 2nd annual Indoor Trick or Treat Festival

The city of Clinton has announced its Second Annual Indoor Trick or Treat Festival will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.