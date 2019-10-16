THP: Harriman man killed in Monday accident

A 44-year-old Harriman man died in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Monday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jason Goode had been driving east on Montgomery Road at around 8 pm Monday when his Mazda pickup ran off the right side of the roadway. Goode re-entered the roadway and overcorrected, according to the report, causing the pickup to veer across both lanes of travel before colliding with a tree.

The report indicates that Goode had not been wearing his seat belt and the trooper indicated that had he been, it might have changed the outcome of the crash. Trooper Mark Chitwood also reported that Goode had been drinking prior to the accident and ordered the standard blood tests.

No other vehicles were involved, and Goode was the only occupant of the pickup.