THP: Claxton crash sends 3 to hospital

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Following up on a traffic accident that tied up traffic on Clinton Highway in Claxton on Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that three people were injured in the two-vehicle collision.

According to a report from THP Trooper Jeffrey Clowers, 88-year-old James Irons of Powell was attempting to turn left on to Highway 25W from East Wolf Valley Road shortly before 6:30 am, and pulled into the path of a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 16-year-old Clinton resident, who had been headed north in the left lane. The report does not identify the teen driver or their 15-year-old passenger, and does not indicate whether they were male or female.

The two vehicles collided and came to rest in the middle of the road, stopping traffic in both directions for some time.

Irons was injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to an area hospital, while both of the juveniles in the Pathfinder were taken to the hospital to be checked for possible injuries. No charges or citations were filed in the accident.

