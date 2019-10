The 18th Annual Roane County Rotary Band Festival, sponsored by the Harriman, Kingston, and Rockwood Rotary Clubs, will be held on Monday, October 7th at 7:00pm at Oliver Springs High School (band students should arrive at 6:00pm).

This is a fun event for the whole family that will support the Roane County Food Banks as well as the band programs at all of the county’s high schools.

Admission for the event is canned goods or a cash donation.

For more info please contact:

HarrimanRotaryClub@gmail.com

RockwoodRotary@gmail.com

RotaryClubKingstonTN@gmail.com