Temporary road closure Thursday on part of Nebraska Avenue in Oak Ridge

(Oak Ridge PD press release) A temporary road closure is planned along part of Nebraska Avenue for Thursday, October 31, 2019, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A small portion of the 100-block of Nebraska Avenue, between Newridge Road and Newhaven Road, will be blocked to through traffic. Residents will still be able to get to and from their homes during this time.

The closure is necessary to create a safer environment for drivers and pedestrians expected to visit the annual “Halloween House” residential attraction.

“Traffic flow and safety on Halloween night is always a serious concern for the department and our patrol officers,” ORPD Lt. Matthew Tedford explained. “With the amount of foot traffic in the neighborhood and the lack of on-street parking, we’ve continued to work closely with the family organizing the Halloween House to find a solution.”

The police department requests patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety of our citizens. Anyone with questions about the temporary road closure should contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.