Home / Local News / Temporary road closure Thursday on part of Nebraska Avenue in Oak Ridge

Temporary road closure Thursday on part of Nebraska Avenue in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(Oak Ridge PD press release) A temporary road closure is planned along part of Nebraska Avenue for Thursday, October 31, 2019, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

A small portion of the 100-block of Nebraska Avenue, between Newridge Road and Newhaven Road, will be blocked to through traffic. Residents will still be able to get to and from their homes during this time. 

The closure is necessary to create a safer environment for drivers and pedestrians expected to visit the annual “Halloween House” residential attraction. 

“Traffic flow and safety on Halloween night is always a serious concern for the department and our patrol officers,” ORPD Lt. Matthew Tedford explained. “With the amount of foot traffic in the neighborhood and the lack of on-street parking, we’ve continued to work closely with the family organizing the Halloween House to find a solution.” 

The police department requests patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety of our citizens. Anyone with questions about the temporary road closure should contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Man dies after being pinned under vehicle

A Roane County man died Friday after he became pinned under a car he had …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.