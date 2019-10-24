TDOT says work on Market Street Bridge to begin Sunday

TDOT has notified the city of Clinton that the Market Street Bridge repair project originally slated to have started earlier this month, will now begin on Sunday, October 27th.

The project will address structural issues on the bridge on Seivers Boulevard over Market Street and crews will also repair and replace the sidewalks along that stretch of roadway as well, and is expected to last for 160 days.

The project will force partial lane closures for the duration, starting in October, when eastbound traffic will be shifted to the center of the bridge with one lane headed east and two lanes headed west. Phase One of the project is scheduled to last 59 days.

Following that, Phase Two will close the center of the bridge, funneling traffic into one eastbound and one westbound lane for 28 days.

In addition to those changes, during Phases One and Two, Market Street under the bridge will be down to a single lane.

Phase Three will see westbound traffic down to a single lane with both eastbound lanes remaining open, and that final pphase is slated to last for 67 days.

If there are any changes to the schedule for lane closures, we will pass them along to you once TDOT confirms with the city, but starting Sunday, October 27th, prepare yourself for some potential traffic delays.

PHASE 1 – 59 days Shifts east bound traffic to the center of the bridge. A single 12’ wide lane for east bound traffic is utilized. Two 12’ wide lanes for west bound traffic remain.

PHASE 2 – 28 days The center of the bridge is closed, with a single 12’ wide lane for each direction utilized.

PHASE 3 – 67 days Shifts west bound traffic to the center of the bridge. A single 12’ wide lane for west bound traffic is utilized. Two 12’ wide lanes for east bound traffic remain.