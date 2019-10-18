TDEC, TVA say mystery substance in Claxton primarily soil

On Thursday, both the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) issued statements concerning the results of the testing conducted on mysterious particulates that fell on parts of the Claxton community near the Bull Run Fossil Plant last month.

TVA’s Scott Brooks said in a statement that the federal utility had collected 11 samples of the mysterious substance that fell on vehicles and property around the plant and also received three smaples from a nearby property owner. Those samples were sent to an independent laboratory for testing, and Brooks says that the results show the material did not come from airborne emissions at the plant, and are instead consistent with surface soil in the area.

TDEC’s statement said that it had not only collected and tested its own samples, but had also reviewed the findings of TVA’s tests, which lined up with their results as well. Kim Schofinski with the state wrote that the “vast majority” of the material was soil, and that “as it relates to coal ash, sampling results ranged from non-detectable amounts, amounts too low to quantify, or trace amounts.”

TDEC said that it takes the concerns of citzens very seriously and is contacting those residents who contacted them with questions, while TVA says that it is committed to being “a good neighbor” and that the safety of our employees and our friends and neighbors in the local community is always our priority.”

