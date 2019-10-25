TDEC holds public hearing on proposed coal ash landfill in Claxton

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation held a public hearing at Claxton Elementary School to discuss TVA’s request to re-route approximately 3500 feet of the Worthington Branch Creek off of New Henderson Road in order to construct a coal ash landfill.

Dozens of people living near the Bull Run Fossil Plant attended the meeting, with the vast majority of citizens expressing their opposition to the plan. Many cited TVA’s past coal ash trouble such as the massive spill in Roane County several years ago, and the health concerns related to coal ash, which is the residue left over from burning coal to generate electricity.

TVA says that its current landfill next to Bull Run is already at capacity.

TDEC will accept written comments on the proposal through November 3rd, and you can send them to:

Division of Water Resources

Attn: Scott Hall

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Written comments may also be submitted to water.permits@tn.gov or the permit coordinator’s email at scott.hall@tn.gov.

The permit application and supporting documentation, including detailed plans and maps, and related comments are available for review at the Division’s Water Resources Permits Data viewer by entering the permit file number listed in this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and/or copied at the address listed above.