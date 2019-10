The TBI says that the search for a man wanted by Roane County authorities on charges that include rape is over.

Monday, the agency said on Twitter that Christopher Allen Taylor had been added to the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted list and that he is wanted in Roane County on charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault.

Tuesday morning, TBI tweeted that Taylor was in custody, having turned himself in to a state trooper in Cumberland County.