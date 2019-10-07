Home / Community Bulletin Board / Taste of Anderson County coming to OR

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 29 Views

The Taste of Anderson County will be held in Jackson Square on Thursday, October 17th from 5-10 pm.

The annual food festival and fundraiser for United Way of Anderson County will feature free activities for the kids, live music, alcohol tastings, and tastes from some of your favorite local restaurants.

Soup Kitchen, Burchfield’s, Sassy Pants, Volunteer Dogs, Murray’s Oak Ridge, Freddy’s, Sicilia Pizza, Aubrey’s, and Panda Express are just a few of the restaurants who will be on-site.

In addition, several local breweries and distilleries will be at the event to provide tastings. Beer tastings will be provided by Fanatic Brewing; Seven Springs Farm will be offering wine tastings; Sugarlands Distilling Company will have moonshine to sample; and Postmodern Spirits will be providing tastes of some of their vodkas, gins, and whiskeys.

There will be live music from local bands throughout the evening.

Special guest Sinan the squirrel will be available for pictures for a donation to United Way of Anderson County. This year, Taste of Anderson County is also debuting a Super Smash Brothers tournament courtesy of D-Man’s Repai.

There is no cost to enter the event. Food tickets cost $1 each. Alcohol tasting cards are $3 each. VIP passes will also be available for $20.

Follow the event on Facebook at Taste of Anderson County 2019.

Call (865) 483-8431 or email adam@uwayac.org to reserve your VIP pass today.

