Suspected mail thieves arrested in Claxton

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people in connection to a string of mailbox thefts in the Foust Carney Road area of the Claxton community.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Wednesday night, Deputy Matt McGhee spotted a man and a woman matching the description of the suspects walking toward Edgemoor Road carrying several bags. After making contact with 36-year-old Amanda Silcox and 24-year-old Brian Cannon, McGhee was given permission to search the bags.

Inside, he reported finding numerous forged checks, as well as credit cards, debit cards, reward cards and drivers’ licenses, none of which were issued to either Silcox or Cannon. Silcox reportedly admitted to McGhee that she had stolen the items from mailboxes in the area.

Both were taken to the Anderson County Jail, where they each face one count of criminal conspiracy, three counts of theft and eight counts of forgery. At last check, they remained in custody.

Brian Cannon (ACSD)

Sheriff Russell Barker said in a press release that, “I’m incredibly proud of the work of these deputies. But I want to give a special thank you to the citizens in this area who worked with our office on identifying these two individuals.”