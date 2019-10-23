Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Supernatural’ this month’s Fandom Friday at Clinton Library

Jim Harris

The Clinton Public Library’s Fandom Friday event for this month will be held on Friday, October 25th, from 5 to 6:30 pm.

This month’s Fandom will focus on the long-running television show “Supernatural,” which focuses on demon-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester. Activities will include trivia about the show, a chance to make your own ID badge like the ones the Winchesters use to gain access to crime scenes, plus selfie stations and themed snacks.

For more information, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org.

