Stephen (Steve) Joe Ambrister (68 years old)

A Knoxville native and a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran went to his Lord on Thursday the 3rd of October 2019 at Summit View Nursing Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

Proceeded in death by Parents John H. and Ione (Miller), Sister-in-law Andrea (Shepard), niece Carole, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Survived by brother: Jay (Litha), nephew: Jeff, niece: Lori Deitz (Karl), grandnieces: Anna and Abbi Ambrister, grandnephews: Kian and Brayden Deitz.

Services will be at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 at 9:30 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.