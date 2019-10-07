Home / Obituaries / Stephen (Steve) Joe Ambrister, 68

Stephen (Steve) Joe Ambrister, 68

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 27 Views

Stephen (Steve) Joe Ambrister (68 years old)

A Knoxville native and a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran went to his Lord on Thursday the 3rd of October 2019 at Summit View Nursing Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

Proceeded in death by Parents John H. and Ione (Miller), Sister-in-law Andrea (Shepard), niece Carole, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Survived by brother: Jay (Litha), nephew: Jeff, niece: Lori Deitz (Karl), grandnieces: Anna and Abbi Ambrister, grandnephews: Kian and Brayden Deitz.

Services will be at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 at 9:30 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Ambrister family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Eunice Emily Jean Webster Duncan Rentz

Eunice Emily Jean Webster Duncan Rentz, born in Clinton at home on January 31, 1928, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.