State unemployment down in September

(TDLWD press release) Newly released information from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows lower unemployment across the state in September. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4 percent is 0.1 of a percentage point lower than the revised August rate of 3.5 percent.

In a year-to-year comparison, Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate mirrored the rate from September 2018.

“Tennessee’s unemployment rate continues to hold steady and indicates a healthy state-wide economy,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “Our business-friendly environment is fundamental to allowing employers the opportunity to succeed and create job opportunities for the people who call Tennessee home.”

Over the last year, nonfarm employment across Tennessee increased by 48,200 jobs. The leisure/hospitality sector experienced the largest increase, with the professional/business services, and manufacturing sectors seeing the next largest increases in new jobs.

The September seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the United States dropped to 3.5 percent, 0.2 of a percentage point lower that August’s revised rate of 3.7 percent. The national rate for September is 0.2 of a percentage point lower that it was in 2018. The statewide unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted to eliminate the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events from an economic time series.

The state of Tennessee will release the September 2019 county unemployment data Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. CT.