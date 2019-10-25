Home / Featured / State releases county unemployment data

Unemployment rates in nearly every Tennessee county, including distressed counties, declined during September, according to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Ninety counties experienced lower unemployment in September, while the rate remained the same in one county, and increased in four counties. The latest statistics show unemployment rates are less than 5 percent in 90 counties and 5 percent or greater in five counties. 
Several of Tennessee’s distressed counties saw significant improvement in unemployment compared to their August statistics. Rates dropped in 12 of the state’s 15 distressed counties. 
Once again, in September, Williamson and Sevier counties claim the lowest unemployment rates in the state. Both counties recorded a rate of 2.3 percent, which is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than their August rates. 
Davidson, Cheatham, and Rutherford counties each had an unemployment rate of 2.4 percent in September.

Clay County recorded the state’s highest unemployment in September. But the county’s rate of 5.6 percent represents a 0.4 of a percentage point drop when compared to the August rate. 
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent in September, down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to August. 

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.4% in August to 3.2% last month, while Campbell County’s went from 4.2 to 3.9% in September.

Knox County saw unemployment decrease from 2.9% in August to 2.7% in September.

Unemployment in Morgan County went from 3.9% in August to 3.6 a month ago, while Roane County’s also fell by three-tenths of a percent, from 4.0 to 3.7% Union County’s rate fell by four-tenths of a percent, from 3.8 to 3.4%.
Nationally, unemployment declined in September by 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent.

For a complete breakdown of the county-by-county unemployment data, follow this link.

