State announces CDBG grant awards

(TNECD press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved over $26.7 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.
“The CDBG funds are designed to help rural communities in Tennessee succeed, which aligns directly with our initiative to promote growth in our rural counties across the state,” Lee said. “I congratulate the 66 communities on receiving these grants and look forward to seeing what successes are in store for them in the future.”
“I applaud the communities that were chosen to receive CDBG funds and for taking the necessary steps to prepare for future economic development opportunities,” Rolfe said. “I am so pleased that these 66 communities are working hard to create economic growth and a better living environment for the citizens that reside in these communities.”
The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.
Below is a list of the Community Development Block Grants:
|COMMUNITY
|PROJECT
|AMOUNT
|Adamsville
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Benton County
|Emergency Management Facility
|$315,000
|Bolivar
|Sewer System Improvement
|$498,400
|Bradley County
|Sewer Line Extension
|$525,000
|Brighton
|Drainage Improvements
|$244,873
|Byrdstown
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Campbell County
|EMS Improvements
|$315,000
|Celina
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Columbia
|Transportation Shelters
|$150,335
|Cumberland County
|Water Line Extension
|$468,865
|Dandridge
|Sewer System Improvement
|$370,984
|Dover
|Sewer System Improvement
|$347,988
|Ducktown
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Dyer
|Sewer System Improvement
|$349,600
|Englewood
|Sewer System Improvement
|$348,285
|Fentress County
|Fire Protection
|$263,120
|Gallaway
|Water System Improvements
|$225,000
|Gibson County
|Fire Protection
|$315,000
|Gleason
|Sewer System Improvement
|$276,322
|Greene County
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Harriman
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Hartsville/Trousdale County
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Humboldt
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Huntsville
|Sewer System Improvement
|$455,837
|Jamestown
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Jefferson County
|Water Line Extension
|$460,057
|Lafayette
|Sewer System Improvement
|$515,203
|Lake County
|Housing Rehabilitation
|$510,000
|Lauderdale County
|Water System Improvements
|$455,000
|Lewis County
|Fire Protection
|$315,000
|Linden
|Sewer System Improvement
|$285,000
|Luttrell
|Sewer System Improvement
|$357,335
|Macon County
|Water Line Extension
|$307,700
|Marion County
|Water Line Extension
|$525,000
|Martin
|Sewer System Improvement
|$524,689
|McKenzie
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Michie
|Fire Department Improvements
|$315,000
|Middleton
|Sewer System Improvement
|$238,931
|Milan
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Minor Hill
|Emergency Response Improvements
|$137,460
|Monroe County
|EMS Improvements
|$315,000
|Mosheim
|Sewer System Improvement
|$344,000
|New Johnsonville
|Fire Protection
|$242,080
|Oliver Springs
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Palmer
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Pikeville
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Red Boiling Springs
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Rockwood
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Rocky Top
|Fire Protection
|$289,918
|Scott County
|EMS Service Improvements
|$305,912
|Scotts Hill
|Water System Improvements
|$525,000
|Selmer
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Sevier County
|Water System Improvements
|$306,413
|South Pittsburg
|Sewer System Improvement
|$516,127
|Spencer
|Housing Rehabilitation
|$525,000
|Spring City
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Stanton
|Sewer System Improvement
|$471,212
|Tellico Plains
|Water Line Extension
|$525,000
|Tiptonville
|Sewer System Improvement
|$525,000
|Toone
|Water System Improvements
|$126,900
|Tracy City
|South Cumberland Learning and Development Center Phase III
|$315,000
|Van Buren County
|Fire Protection
|$286,850
|Wartburg
|Fire Protection
|$266,181
|Waynesboro
|Water Line Extension
|$525,000
|White County
|EMS Equipment
|$289,784
|Winfield
|Fire Protection
|$210,485
Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.