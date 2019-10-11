Home / Featured / State announces CDBG grant awards

State announces CDBG grant awards

(TNECD press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved over $26.7 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. 

“The CDBG funds are designed to help rural communities in Tennessee succeed, which aligns directly with our initiative to promote growth in our rural counties across the state,” Lee said. “I congratulate the 66 communities on receiving these grants and look forward to seeing what successes are in store for them in the future.” 

“I applaud the communities that were chosen to receive CDBG funds and for taking the necessary steps to prepare for future economic development opportunities,” Rolfe said. “I am so pleased that these 66 communities are working hard to create economic growth and a better living environment for the citizens that reside in these communities.” 

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.

 Below is a list of the Community Development Block Grants:

COMMUNITY PROJECT AMOUNT
Adamsville Water System Improvements $525,000
Benton County Emergency Management Facility $315,000
Bolivar Sewer System Improvement $498,400
Bradley County Sewer Line Extension $525,000
Brighton Drainage Improvements $244,873
Byrdstown Water System Improvements $525,000
Campbell County EMS Improvements $315,000
Celina Water System Improvements $525,000
Columbia Transportation Shelters $150,335
Cumberland County Water Line Extension $468,865
Dandridge Sewer System Improvement $370,984
Dover Sewer System Improvement $347,988
Ducktown Water System Improvements $525,000
Dyer Sewer System Improvement $349,600
Englewood Sewer System Improvement $348,285
Fentress County Fire Protection $263,120
Gallaway Water System Improvements $225,000
Gibson County Fire Protection $315,000
Gleason Sewer System Improvement $276,322
Greene County Water System Improvements $525,000
Harriman Water System Improvements $525,000
Hartsville/Trousdale County Water System Improvements $525,000
Humboldt Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Huntsville Sewer System Improvement $455,837
Jamestown Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Jefferson County Water Line Extension $460,057
Lafayette Sewer System Improvement $515,203
Lake County Housing Rehabilitation $510,000
Lauderdale County Water System Improvements $455,000
Lewis County Fire Protection $315,000
Linden Sewer System Improvement $285,000
Luttrell Sewer System Improvement $357,335
Macon County Water Line Extension $307,700
Marion County Water Line Extension $525,000
Martin Sewer System Improvement $524,689
McKenzie Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Michie Fire Department Improvements $315,000
Middleton Sewer System Improvement $238,931
Milan Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Minor Hill Emergency Response Improvements $137,460
Monroe County EMS Improvements $315,000
Mosheim Sewer System Improvement $344,000
New Johnsonville Fire Protection $242,080
Oliver Springs Water System Improvements $525,000
Palmer Water System Improvements $525,000
Pikeville Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Red Boiling Springs Water System Improvements $525,000
Rockwood Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Rocky Top Fire Protection $289,918
Scott County EMS Service Improvements $305,912
Scotts Hill Water System Improvements $525,000
Selmer Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Sevier County Water System Improvements $306,413
South Pittsburg Sewer System Improvement $516,127
Spencer Housing Rehabilitation $525,000
Spring City Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Stanton Sewer System Improvement $471,212
Tellico Plains Water Line Extension $525,000
Tiptonville Sewer System Improvement $525,000
Toone Water System Improvements $126,900
Tracy City South Cumberland Learning and Development Center Phase III $315,000
Van Buren County Fire Protection $286,850
Wartburg Fire Protection $266,181
Waynesboro Water Line Extension $525,000
White County EMS Equipment $289,784
Winfield Fire Protection $210,485

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

