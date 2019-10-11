State announces CDBG grant awards

(TNECD press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved over $26.7 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

“The CDBG funds are designed to help rural communities in Tennessee succeed, which aligns directly with our initiative to promote growth in our rural counties across the state,” Lee said. “I congratulate the 66 communities on receiving these grants and look forward to seeing what successes are in store for them in the future.”

“I applaud the communities that were chosen to receive CDBG funds and for taking the necessary steps to prepare for future economic development opportunities,” Rolfe said. “I am so pleased that these 66 communities are working hard to create economic growth and a better living environment for the citizens that reside in these communities.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.

Below is a list of the Community Development Block Grants:

COMMUNITY PROJECT AMOUNT Adamsville Water System Improvements $525,000 Benton County Emergency Management Facility $315,000 Bolivar Sewer System Improvement $498,400 Bradley County Sewer Line Extension $525,000 Brighton Drainage Improvements $244,873 Byrdstown Water System Improvements $525,000 Campbell County EMS Improvements $315,000 Celina Water System Improvements $525,000 Columbia Transportation Shelters $150,335 Cumberland County Water Line Extension $468,865 Dandridge Sewer System Improvement $370,984 Dover Sewer System Improvement $347,988 Ducktown Water System Improvements $525,000 Dyer Sewer System Improvement $349,600 Englewood Sewer System Improvement $348,285 Fentress County Fire Protection $263,120 Gallaway Water System Improvements $225,000 Gibson County Fire Protection $315,000 Gleason Sewer System Improvement $276,322 Greene County Water System Improvements $525,000 Harriman Water System Improvements $525,000 Hartsville/Trousdale County Water System Improvements $525,000 Humboldt Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Huntsville Sewer System Improvement $455,837 Jamestown Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Jefferson County Water Line Extension $460,057 Lafayette Sewer System Improvement $515,203 Lake County Housing Rehabilitation $510,000 Lauderdale County Water System Improvements $455,000 Lewis County Fire Protection $315,000 Linden Sewer System Improvement $285,000 Luttrell Sewer System Improvement $357,335 Macon County Water Line Extension $307,700 Marion County Water Line Extension $525,000 Martin Sewer System Improvement $524,689 McKenzie Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Michie Fire Department Improvements $315,000 Middleton Sewer System Improvement $238,931 Milan Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Minor Hill Emergency Response Improvements $137,460 Monroe County EMS Improvements $315,000 Mosheim Sewer System Improvement $344,000 New Johnsonville Fire Protection $242,080 Oliver Springs Water System Improvements $525,000 Palmer Water System Improvements $525,000 Pikeville Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Red Boiling Springs Water System Improvements $525,000 Rockwood Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Rocky Top Fire Protection $289,918 Scott County EMS Service Improvements $305,912 Scotts Hill Water System Improvements $525,000 Selmer Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Sevier County Water System Improvements $306,413 South Pittsburg Sewer System Improvement $516,127 Spencer Housing Rehabilitation $525,000 Spring City Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Stanton Sewer System Improvement $471,212 Tellico Plains Water Line Extension $525,000 Tiptonville Sewer System Improvement $525,000 Toone Water System Improvements $126,900 Tracy City South Cumberland Learning and Development Center Phase III $315,000 Van Buren County Fire Protection $286,850 Wartburg Fire Protection $266,181 Waynesboro Water Line Extension $525,000 White County EMS Equipment $289,784 Winfield Fire Protection $210,485

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.