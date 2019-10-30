Home / Community Bulletin Board / South Clinton Inclusive Playground opens Friday!

South Clinton Inclusive Playground opens Friday!

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

After months of work, the long-awaited inclusive playground in South Clinton will open on Friday.

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening will be held at 3 pm Friday at the playground at 232 HiWay Drive.

The Inclusive South Clinton Playground will feature equipment that can be used by all children, regardless of any physical or developmental challenges, ensuring that no one will be left out of the fun.

The project was funded by a $115,000 Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grant, which was added to money also raised through donations from individuals, companies and other organizations, as well as city money earmarked for the renovation.

