Shorthanded Dragons run into West buzzsaw

The shorthanded Clinton Dragons remain winless on the season after falling on the road to #7 West, 42-0 on Friday night.

Missing several starters due to injury and illnesses, including both of their leading rushers and their leading receivers, Clinton fell behind before either offense touched the ball, as Shannon Blair returned the game’s opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown. Clinton was never able to find a groove on offense without Evan Winchester, Eli Deshomme and Blake Cooper, and the defense was hamstrung by their absences, as well as the absence of other starters.

West (7-0, 3-0 Region 3-5A) got a 50-yard touchdown from Baker Dance to Omarian Wright in the first quarter, who also scooped a fumble and scored for the Rebels in the second quarter. Isaiah Mattress scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns late in the second quarter and tacked on the second early in the third as the Rebels 35-0 lead had the bulk of the second half played with a running clock. Tre’von Barfield capped the scoring for West in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard run.

West outgained Clinton (0-7, 0-3) 212 to 121, and held Clinton’s rushing attack to just 52 yards on 37 carries. Andy King had a spectacular night as he took advantage of Winchester’s absence on offense to make a couple of long grabs down the sideline on passes from Trace Thackerson, intercepted a pass in the West end zone and recovered a Rebel fumble.

Box score by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 0- 0- 0-0— 0

West 14-14-7-7—42

Scoring

West—Shannon Blair 73 kickoff return (Tyson Siebe kick), 11:46, 1st

West—Omarian Wright 50 pass from Baker Dance (Siebe kick), 5:57, 1st

West—Wright 24 fumble return (Siebe kick), 5:55, 2nd

West—Isaiah Mattress 18 run (Siebe kick), 2:35, 2nd

West—Mattress 5 run (Siebe kick), 10:24, 3rd

West—Tre’von Barfield 32 run (Siebe kick), 4:40, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 8, West 8

Rushes-yards: Clinton 37-52, West 21-149

Passing yards: Clinton 69, West 63

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 6-10-0, West 4-9-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 47-121, West 30-212

Punts-avg: Clinton 4-33.0, West 1-32.0

Return yardage: Clinton 46, West 167

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-8, West 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 10-75, West 9-85

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 4-4, West 1-1

Time of possession: Clinton 30:57, West 17:03

Time of game: 2 hours, 13 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Josh Graham 15-34, Wyatt Russell 9-27, Brandon Hollifield 1-4, Cole Tadora 6-3, Xander Allen 2-0, Andrew Meier 1-minus 4, Connor Moody 1-minus 5, Trace Thackerson 2-minus 7; West: Mattress 9-57 (2 TDs), Jai Hundley 2-33, Barfield 1-32 (TD), Altin Perry 1-9, Franklin Smith 1-7, Brayden Latham 3-5, Orlando Moultry Jr. 1-4, Baker Dance 1-2, Conner Cawood 1-0, Tres Nichols 1-0

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Thackerson 6-10-0 69; West: Dance 3-5-1 66 (TD), Smith 1-3-0 minus 3, Carson Jessie 0-1-0 0

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Andy King 2-59, Edwin Resendiz 1-6, Russell 1-5, Allen 1-2, Tadora 1-minus 3; West: Wright 2-54 (TD), Jack Eggleston 1-12, Chase Wells 1-minus 3

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 2-67-33.5, Nick Graham 2-65-32.5; West: Sebastian LaTorre 1-32-32.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Hollifield 3-33, Resendiz 1-11, Russell 1-2; West: Blair 1-73 (TD)

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; West: Wright 2-73, Perry 1-5, Ben Hollingsworth 1-minus 8

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: King 1-0; West: none

Fumbles – yards returned…Clinton: King 1-4; West: Wright 1-24 (TD)

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: King; West: Wright, Drew Francis, Isaac Bohleber, Patrick Holecek

Sacks – yards…Clinton: none; West: Daequan Crenshaw 1-8