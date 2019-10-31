Home / Obituaries / Sharon Moore, age 53 of Powell

Sharon Moore, age 53 of Powell, passed away, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She attended Black Oak Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her son, James Boshear; daughter, Miranda Boshear; brother, Roger Cooper.

She is survived by her daughter, Misty Turner; sister, Shirley Martin; sister, Debbie Cooper; sister, Josie Hightower; brother, Benny Cooper; brother, Tommy Cooper; 13 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Burial of her ashes will take place at a later date at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

