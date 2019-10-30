Home / Featured / School systems address threats, rumors of threats

School systems address threats, rumors of threats

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 105 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s says that on Tuesday, deputies received information about what they only described in a press release as a “potential situation” at Campbell County High School that was supposed to occur today (Wednesday, October 30th).

In a press release shared on the department’s Facebook page, Sheriff Robbie Goins said that a preliminary investigation turned no credible threat to the school. Goins went on to say that the CCSO is in communication with school officials and that the investigation is ongoing. Out of an abundance of caution, extra officers and other resources will remain on school grounds until further notice.

In the release, Goins writes, “”Those responsible for this situation, when identified, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We can’t allow situations like this to continue to interrupt the education of our children.”

If anyone has information regarding this matter, you are encouraged to conatct the Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

On a somewhat related note, Anderson County’s Director of Schools, Dr. Tim Parrott, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to address what he called a rumor that schools in Anderson County have been threatened in some way. Dr. Parrott writes that “after investigation by both the Sheriff’s Department and our administrators, we want to assure everyone that there has not been a threat made toward any of our schools.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Water back on in Oak Ridge

Officials in Oak Ridge announced Wednesday afternoon that water had been restored to homes and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.