Home / Obituaries / Sally Corrina Wilder, age 85, of Clinton

Sally Corrina Wilder, age 85, of Clinton

Jim Harris 10 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Sally Corrina Wilder, age 85, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on March 25, 1934 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Robert and Vivian Shinliver Seivers. Sally loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching the Lady Vols Basketball team.  In addition to her parents, Sally’s preceded in death by, Son, Jimmy Wilder; brother, Clyde Seivers; sisters, Pauline Hendren, Stella Henderson, Wanda Raby, Fleta Seivers, and Mary Rose Montgomery.
Survived by:
Sons……………………Robert Wilder
                                 Johnny Wilder and wife Kathy
                                 Paul Wilder and wife Vickie
                                 Dennis Wilder
Daughters………….Paulette Hutcheson and husband Bob
                                Vivian Johnston and husband Mike
Brothers……………Donald “Duck” Seivers
Sister………………..Ellise Phillips
8 Grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren
Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, October, 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM with funeral service to follow at 8:00Pm with Bro.David Crowley officiating. Family and friends will meet at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to the Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Luella Pope Moore Powell, age 100, of Kingston

Luella Pope Moore Powell, age 100, of Kingston, went home to be with her Lord …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.