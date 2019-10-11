Home / Obituaries / Ronald Mardis, age 73 of Clinton

Ronald Mardis, age 73 of Clinton

Ronald Mardis, age 73 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on April 5, 1946 to the late Clarence and Alma Hogue Mardis in Newport, TN. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by: wife, Sue Mardis; son, Kenneth Mardis of Clinton; daughter, Shannon Smith and husband Shawn of Clinton; sisters, Linda Hart of Palm Bay, FL, Sue Martin of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Chadwick Harley, Sidney Smith, and Evan Smith; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm.   Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Garden on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2pm.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

