Robert “Mark” Anderson age 54 of Powell, TN went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born May 7, 1965 in Oak Ridge, TN. Mark graduated in 1983 from Clinton Senior High and later attended Tennessee Tech. Mark was the owner and operator of Anderson Machining in South Clinton. Mark was a loving husband, an amazing son and loyal friend to many. He said he had lived a very good life and was thankful for family, friends and wonderful experiences. Mark was known for his honesty, integrity and willing ability to help anyone in need.



Survived by:

Wife of 28 years, Susan Anderson; mother, Mary Childress; mother-in-law, Robbie Parker, brother-in-law, David and Sonya Parker and children Joey and Mindy Parker, sister-in-law, Debbie Moore her children, Stephanie Hollifield and husband Scott and their children, Luke, Grayson, Winston, Brittany Moore and her daughter Blakely Zulliger; niece, Shelby Tilson; and nephew, Justin Conner; childhood best friend, Billy Fox and wife Dana.



The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Eddie Sawyer officiating. Interment will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family was that donations be made to the Anderson County Animal Shelter 110 North Main Street Suite 127 Clinton, TN 37716 .www.holleygamble.com



