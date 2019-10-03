Home / Featured / Roane, Morgan schools to receive extra SROs

Roane, Morgan schools to receive extra SROs

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 25 Views

State Senator Ken Yager announced Wednesday that both the Morgan and Roane County school systems will receive $70,000 School Resource Officer (SRO) Grants from the Tennessee Department of Education to improve school safety. These funds will be used for an increase of two SROs in the Morgan County Schools, and two SROs in the Roane County Schools. The SRO Grant Program is part of the state’s School Safety Grant Program, established in 2018 by the General Assembly. 

Announcement of the grant follows passage of legislation earlier this year which doubled recurring funds in the state’s School Safety Grant Program from $10 million to $20 million.  In addition, a $20 million investment was appropriated in non-recurring funds, for a total of $40 million for the 2019-2020 fiscal year to prioritize student safety and SROs.  

As a result of the General Assembly’s work to make Tennessee schools safer, all 147 Tennessee public school districts submitted risks and vulnerabilities assessments as part of the School Safety Grant Program.  The grants have been utilized to make both major and minor school safety improvements, ranging from better door locks and updated visitor screening procedures, to adding mental health staff positions. 

The SRO grants are awarded on a rolling basis throughout the year, and the application deadline for other school systems to apply in December 16, 2019. Eligible districts, those districts with schools that did not have a full-time school resource officer during the 2018-19 school year, have until December 16th to complete their application.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge man to be honored by Discover Life in America

(DLIA press release) Discover Life in America (DLiA) invites the public to the ninth annual …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.