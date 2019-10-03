Roane, Morgan schools to receive extra SROs

State Senator Ken Yager announced Wednesday that both the Morgan and Roane County school systems will receive $70,000 School Resource Officer (SRO) Grants from the Tennessee Department of Education to improve school safety. These funds will be used for an increase of two SROs in the Morgan County Schools, and two SROs in the Roane County Schools. The SRO Grant Program is part of the state’s School Safety Grant Program, established in 2018 by the General Assembly.

Announcement of the grant follows passage of legislation earlier this year which doubled recurring funds in the state’s School Safety Grant Program from $10 million to $20 million. In addition, a $20 million investment was appropriated in non-recurring funds, for a total of $40 million for the 2019-2020 fiscal year to prioritize student safety and SROs.

As a result of the General Assembly’s work to make Tennessee schools safer, all 147 Tennessee public school districts submitted risks and vulnerabilities assessments as part of the School Safety Grant Program. The grants have been utilized to make both major and minor school safety improvements, ranging from better door locks and updated visitor screening procedures, to adding mental health staff positions.

The SRO grants are awarded on a rolling basis throughout the year, and the application deadline for other school systems to apply in December 16, 2019. Eligible districts, those districts with schools that did not have a full-time school resource officer during the 2018-19 school year, have until December 16th to complete their application.